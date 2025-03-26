Miller Gardner death: Family treated by doctor after dinner

FILE PHOTO: Brett Gardner of the New York Yankees poses with his family prior to the preview of the CCandy line during the CCandy Fashion Show at the MLB Fan Cave Thursday, August 8, 2013, at Broadway and 4th Street in New York City. His 14-year-old son Miller died unexpectedly while on a family vacation. (Photo by Paige Calamari/MLB via Getty Images)

New information is being released in the investigation into the death of Miller Gardner, the youngest son of former Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner.

Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency said Gardner’s family had gone to dinner outside of the hotel they were staying in and started feeling sick when they got back.

A hotel doctor treated the family, but the next morning, Miller Gardner was found dead.

Initially, officials thought that Miller Gardner may have died from asphyxiation, but that has since been ruled out.

“No abnormalities were found in the respiratory tract, so samples were sent for histological, toxicological, and neuropathological analysis to the OIJ forensic laboratories, in addition to a study at the Costa Rican Institute for Research and Teaching in Nutrition and Health (INCIENSA) at the University of Costa Rica (UCR),” the Judicial Investigation Agency said in a report.

The agency said Miller Gardner’s death is still under investigation and it could be months before a report is released.

The resort where the Gardner family was staying, Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort, released a statement which read, “We are deeply saddened by this loss, and our hearts go out to the family during this incredibly difficult time. The factors that led to this tragic incident are unknown, and we are fully cooperating with authorities as they investigate. We remain committed to supporting our guests and staff, prioritizing their well-being and safety, while respecting the privacy of those affected.”

The resort representatives said that the family did not eat at any of the hotel’s restaurants for lunch or dinner before falling ill. It had a government health inspection on March 14, which it passed with a 98.5 out of 100.

Brett Gardner and his wife Jessica announced on Sunday that their son had died while on vacation, with the Yankees posting their statement to X.

Statement from Brett and Jessica Gardner:



With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many… pic.twitter.com/lBCBVmKGUe — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 23, 2025

© 2025 Cox Media Group