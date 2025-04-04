Michelle Williams, Thomas Kail welcome third child

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail
Baby news FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail attend The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. The couple welcomed their third child. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actress Michelle Williams and director Thomas Kail have welcomed their third child together.

The baby was born via surrogate six weeks ago.

Williams and Kail have two previous children, a son, Hart 4, and another baby, whose name and gender have not been released, born in 2022. She also had a daughter, Matilda, 18, with Heath Ledger.

The couple met while working on the miniseries “Fosse/Verdon” in 2018. She portrayed dancer/actress Gwen Verdon opposite Sam Rockwell as Bob Fosse. He directed five of the series’ episodes and was a developer on the project. They were married in 2020.

