Michelle Dockery of ‘Downton Abbey’ marries Jasper Waller-Bridge

Wedding bells: Michelle Dockery and Jasper Waller-Bridge were reportedly married in London on Saturday. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

LONDON — Lady Mary Crawley has apparently tied the knot.

“Downton Abbey” star Michelle Dockery married Jasper Waller-Bridge in a London ceremony on Saturday, People and several other media outlets reported.

Dockery, 41, who played Lady Crawley in 52 episodes of the show from 2010 to 2015, married the younger brother of “Fleabag” actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, according to E! Online.

The wedding was held more than seven years after the actress’ previous fiancé, public relations executive John Dineen, died of cancer at the age of 34, the entertainment news outlet reported.

Dockery and Jasper Waller-Bridge, 35, announced their engagement in January 2022, according to Town & Country.

The couple began dating in 2019 after being introduced by friends, according to Cosmopolitan.

After the “Downton” Abbey series ended in 2015, Dockery reprised her role in two film sequels that were released in 2019 and 2022, E! Online reported.

Representatives for Dockery did not immediately respond to People’s request for comment.

