Memorial Day: What’s open and closed?

Monday marks the unofficial start of summer, but it is also the federal holiday that takes a moment to honor those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
Some businesses will be closed to mark Memorial Day.
Here is a list of what is open and closed for the holiday, but as always, you will want to check before you leave home to see if a company has closed for the day.
Closed
- Stock market
- USPS (except for Priority Mail Express)
- FedEx (except for Custom Critical)
- UPS (except for Express Critical)
- Banks
- Federal offices
- State offices
- Schools
- Costco
- Raising Cane’s
- Mission BBQ
- Natural Grocers
Open
- FedEx Offices (modified hours)
- UPS Store (depends on location)
- Walmart
- Target
- CVS
- Walgreens
- Publix (pharmacies will be closed)
- Most restaurants
- Most stores
Information compiled from MarketWatch, USA Today, RetailWire and Parade.
