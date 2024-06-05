Mega Millions: Winning ticket worth $560 million sold in Illinois

Mega Millions

Mega Millions: Numbers were drawn on Tuesday for the ninth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in the promotion's history. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A single ticket in Illinois matched all six numbers and its owner won an estimated $560 million on Tuesday night, the ninth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in the 22-year history of the promotion.

Read more trending news

The winning numbers for the grand prize of $560 million were 19-37-40-63-69 and the Mega Ball number was 17. The Megaplier was 3X.

Winning ticket sold in Illinois

Update 12:35 a.m. EDT June 5: A winning ticket worth $560 million was sold in Illinois, according to the Mega Millions website.

Tuesday’s winner has the option of having the jackpot paid out over 30 years or receive an estimated $264 million lump sum payment before applicable state and local taxes.

The jackpot now resets to $20 million, with the next drawing on Friday.

There were two second-tier winners, who matched five white numbers and received $1 million each. One ticket was sold in California while the other one was purchased in Maryland.

Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots

  • 1. $1.602 billion – Aug. 8, 2023, one ticket in Florida.
  • 2. $1.537 billion – Oct. 23, 2018, one ticket in South Carolina.
  • 3. $1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023, one ticket in Maine.
  • 4. $1.337 billion – July 29, 2022, one ticket in Illinois.
  • 5. $1.128 billion – March 26, 2024, one ticket in New Jersey
  • 6. $1.050 billion – Jan. 22, 2021, one ticket in Michigan.
  • 7. $656 million – March 30, 2012, split between three tickets in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland.
  • 8. $648 million – Dec. 17, 2023, split between two winning tickets in California and Georgia.
  • 9. $560 million -- June 4, 2024, one ticket in Illinois.
  • 10. $543 million – July 24, 2018, one ticket in California.

Original report: The last jackpot was won on March 26, 2024, when one ticket in New Jersey matched all of the numbers for a $1.128 billion prize; that was the first Mega Millions jackpot win of 2024.

If there is a single winner on Tuesday, the ticket holder can choose between the jackpot being paid out over 30 years or receive an estimated $264 million lump sum payment before applicable state and local taxes.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each in most jurisdictions, but players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. EDT on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Image 1 of 13
Jackpots

Mega Millions jackpots (iStock)

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!