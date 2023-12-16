Mayim Bialik not returning as host on ‘Jeopardy!’

The “Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik announced Friday that she will no longer be hosting “Jeopardy!.”

Bialik shared a statement on Instagram Friday afternoon and shared that Sony Pictures Television had informed her that she would no longer be hosting “Jeopardy!” starting in 2024, according to Variety.

“As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some ‘Jeopardy!’ news. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of ‘Jeopardy!’” Bialik wrote in the post. “I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the ‘Jeopardy!’ family.”

“For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you,” she concluded.

Bialik started on “Jeopardy!” as a guest host for a few episodes of the game show after Alex Trebek died, the Los Angeles Times reported. Since 2021, she then went on to split hosting duties with former “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings.

She was also part of the series’ first Professors Tournament, “Celebrity Jeopardy!” and “Jeopardy! National College Championship,” according to the LA Times.

She stopped hosting in May during the final week of season 39 because of the strike, Deadline reported. Jennings has been hosting the fall’s Season 40 solo, according to Variety.

Variety said they reached out to Sony for comment but they did not immediately respond.


