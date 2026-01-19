Martin Luther King Jr. Day: What is open, closed

The nation celebrates the legacy of the civil rights activist on the third Monday of every January.

The second federal holiday of 2026 is here. Jan. 19 marks the day that Americans honor the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

King was born on Jan. 15, 1929, in Atlanta. But the holiday is celebrated annually on the third Monday in January.

The holiday was approved as a federal holiday in 1983, and by 2000, all 50 states had made it a state government holiday.

“America is a more democratic nation, a more just nation, a more peaceful nation because Martin Luther King, Jr., became her preeminent nonviolent commander,” President Ronald Reagan said during the bill signing ceremony on Nov. 2, 1983, according to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.

King was assassinated on April 4, 1968, as he stood on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

Many offices and businesses may be closed or will have a different schedule during the holiday.

Here is a list of what is open and closed. Check with local businesses for specific scheduling.

Closed:

Open:

© 2025 Cox Media Group