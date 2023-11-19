Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Massachusetts

Officials say a 77-year-old woman and a man are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Rehoboth, Massachusetts Saturday morning.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office said that Barbara Cruz’s family called the Rehoboth Police Department before 11 a.m. for a welfare check after she heard yelling on a phone call before it disconnected, according to WFXT.

Once officers arrived at the house on Summer Street, they found two people dead with gunshot wounds, according to the news station. Another victim was also found at the house uninjured and was identified as Cruz’s 84-year-old sister.

Investigators say preliminary information found that Omar Bradley, 72, had shot and killed Cruz before he turned the gun on himself, WFXT reported. Bradley had been staying at the house.

Bradley has a house listed in Rhode Island, which is reportedly where Cruz is from.

The relationship between Bradley and Cruz is unclear.

