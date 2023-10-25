Man wins $1 million after house cleaner finds winning ticket in a vase

Khalil Soussa

Man wins $1 million after house cleaner finds winning ticket in a vase Khalil Soussa (Massachusetts Lottery/Massachusetts Lottery)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MEDFORD, Mass. — A man in Medford, Massachusetts, won big after a winning ticket was found by his house cleaner, lottery officials say.

The Massachusetts Lottery said that Khalil Soussa won $1 million in the lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant game.

The lottery said, according to WFXT, that Soussa received a one-time payment of $650,000.

Soussa purchased the ticket a few months ago, according to the lottery. He only learned recently that he was a big winner when his house cleaner reportedly found it hidden in a vase. The house cleaner then gave it to Soussa.

The ticket was purchased at Tony’s Convenience store in Medford. The lottery said that in addition to Soussa winning, the store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Soussa said that he hopes to use the money to help out a friend and then plans to donate some to charity, WFXT reported.

