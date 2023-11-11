Man who spent 25 years in prison for murder he didn’t commit has his conviction overturned A man in California who has been in prison for 25 years for a murder he did not commit was exonerated on Thursday. (onurdongel/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LOS ANGELES — A man in California who has been in prison for 25 years for a murder he did not commit was exonerated on Thursday.

Superior Court Judge William Ryan overturned Miguel Solorio’s conviction during a court hearing Thursday that Solorio attended remotely, according to The Associated Press.

“This nightmare started when I was 19 years old,” Solorio said in a statement provided by the Northern California Innocence Project, according to the Los Angeles Times, “I’m now 44. This was going to be my 25th Christmas in prison. Being home this year will be the best present ever.”

Solorio, 44, was arrested in 1998 for a deadly drive-by shooting in Whittier, California. According to the AP, he was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

New evidence and witnesses helped to support what Solorio reportedly told investigators at the time, according to the LA Times. He had claimed he was with his girlfriend and sister at the time of the shooting. His defense attorneys argued that his brother was the gunman.

In the shooting, an 82-year-old woman was killed as she was driving home, the newspaper reported. She was identified as Maryann Bramlett.

“This case is a tragic example of what happens when law enforcement officials develop tunnel vision in their pursuit of a suspect,” said Northern California Innocence Project Staff Attorney Sarah Pace. “Once a witness mentioned Solorio’s name, law enforcement officers focused solely on him, disregarding other evidence and possible suspects, and putting their own judgment about guilt or innocence above the facts,”

An independent investigation was done and the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office agreed to free Solorio, according to the LA Times.

“We thank the hard-working Deputy District Attorneys and Investigators in our Habeas and Conviction Integrity Units for their hard work and offer our sincere apology to Mr. Solorio and his wife for all they have suffered for over 20 years,” the statement said, according to the newspaper. “We will continue to strive to learn from the wrongful convictions to prevent them from occurring in the future”

“Although Miguel Solorio has not yet been released from prison, he will be home just in time for the holidays,” the Northern California Innocence Project said.