Man who flew drone over Ohio State - Maryland game facing charges

Ohio Stadium at Ohio State University FILE PHOTO Columbus, OH, USA, Ohio Stadium. An inexperienced drone operator flew his aircraft over 105,000 people in Ohio Stadium last Saturday. He has been arrested and arraigned. (BSPollard/Getty Images)

A 28-year-old man charged with test-flying his drove over 105,000 Ohio State fans has been grounded

>> Read more trending news

Columbus police officers arrested Rigoberto Canaca Escota of Lawrenceville, Georgia over the weekend, and he now faces charges for unsafe operation of an aircraft in a reckless manner; two counts of operating an aircraft without a license; causing panic by committing an offense with reckless regard and disorderly conduct in a physically offensive condition, according to documents obtained by WCMH.

Officials stopped the game between Ohio State and Maryland in accordance with NCAA rules and evacuated the players from the field, the TV station reported.

Columbus police from the counter-terrorism unit followed the aircraft back to Lennox Town Center, a nearby retail center, and tracked down the operator. He said he bought the drone the day before and just wanted to show it off to his coworkers. He admitted to having no training or licensing to operate the aircraft. When he flew the drone toward Ohio Stadium, he lost sight of it and later lost control for three minutes, further endangering attendees, the detective wrote in the document obtained by WCHM.

The ill-advised flight also violates a no-fly zone in a three-mile radius of the stadium that the FAA establishes up an hour before and after all such events, WHIO reported.

FAA officials said they may be involved in handling the violation, but potential federal charges will have to come from another agency since the FAA has “no criminal prosecution authority,” the agency said to WCMH.

An FAA official wrote to the TV station and said drone operators who conduct unsafe operations that endanger other aircraft or people on the ground could face fines in excess of $30,000 and the FAA can revoke or suspend drone operators’ licenses.

Canaca Escoto was arraigned on Monday and pleaded not guilty. He filed an indigent application requesting a public defender to represent him in court.











