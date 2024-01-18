Man shoots victim in nose with BB gun at McDonald’s

Accused: Deputies said Monte Outlaw shot another man in the nose with a BB gun after an argument broke out between them at a west-central Florida McDonald's restaurant. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

BRANDON, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of shooting a victim in the nose with a BB gun at a fast-food restaurant on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Monte Outlaw, 25, was arrested on Tuesday. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; third-degree grand theft; and battery, second or subsequent offense, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office said that Outlaw met an 18-year-old man at a McDonald’s restaurant in the Tampa suburb of Brandon just after 8:30 p.m. EST on Monday, WTVT reported.

The two men planned to use the internet and charge their devices at the fast-food restaurant, located at 502 W. Brandon Blvd., when an apparent argument ensued, according to the television station.

According to the sheriff’s office, Outlaw reached into his waistband and pulled out a firearm, shooting the victim in the nose. Officials later determined that the firearm was a BB gun.

The victim was treated for his injury at Tampa General Hospital, WTVT reported.

“I’m appalled this man chose to turn his argument violent, and I’m proud of our deputies’ swift investigation and arrest,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “This man will have a long time to think about his actions in the confines of the Falkenburg Road Jail.”

An investigation is ongoing. Outlaw remains in jail, with his bail set at $40,000, online records show.

