Man falls to his death while taking pictures during a hike

A young man has died after he fell while taking photos with friends during a hike near Hanksville, Utah last weekend.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Fielding, 19, was hiking with some friends just outside of Hanksville around 5 p.m. on Saturday, KUTV reported.

The sheriff’s office said Fielding went to take some photos during his hike and fell, the news outlet reported.

Fielding’s death was ruled as accidental, according to KSTU.

Fielding had just moved to the area from Missouri, an obituary obtained by the news outlet said. He loved to take photos and was an Eagle Scout, according to the obituary.

“It was a tragic accident, but Jonathan should be a cautionary tale to anyone who hikes or does photography,” Fielding’s sister, Rebecca Fielding wrote in a post obtained by KSTU. “No view is worth the suffering that your family and friends will go through. No view is worth the risk that rescuers face when trying to save people and recover bodies.”

