Man dies after being shot in the face by fellow bird hunter

Hunter Authorities in Iowa are investigating after a bird hunter was shot and killed on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

GUTHRIE COUNTY, Iowa — An Illinois man died Saturday after being shot in the face while bird hunting in Iowa, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources.

Authorities said 26-year-old Seth Egelhoff, of Chesterfield, Illinois, was waterfowl hunting at the Bays Branch Wildlife Area when he was injured. Someone called 911 to report the shooting around 1 p.m.

Emergency crews rushed to get medical care for Egelhoff, but he was pronounced dead shortly after leaving the scene, officials said.

Egelhoff had been shot by someone in his hunting party, according to The Associated Press. Conservation Officer Jeremy King told the AP that the shooting appeared to be accidental.

“We always stress the importance of a hunting plan that spells out the role each person plays in the hunt,” the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said in a statement to CNN. The agency added that hunters should “observe the area in front of and behind the game, so if they miss, the shot will fall harmlessly to the ground.”

Authorities continue to investigate.

The Bays Branch Wildlife Area covers 990 acres and is open to the public for hunting and fishing. It is about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines.