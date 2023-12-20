Man calling himself Captain America accused of trying to enter MacDill AFB with rifle

Man detained: File photo. A man calling himself "Captain America" was detained after attempting to enter MacDill Air Force Base. (Airman 1st Class Caleb Nunez/MacDill Air Force Base )

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of identifying himself as “Captain America” and demanding entry into MacDill Air Force Base last month while carrying an AR-15 rifle in the trunk of his vehicle, prosecutors said.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, Baruch Roche II, 33, of Tampa, was indicted on one count of attempted possession of a firearm in a federal facility.

Prosecutors said that on Nov. 3, Roche drove to MacDill Air Force base in Tampa and told security personnel seeking identification that he had a meeting with the General of the U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), WTVT reported.

After refusing to provide identification, Roche allegedly identified himself as “Captain America” and stated that he was meeting with SOCOM to “provide top secret information,” prosecutors said.

Officials said Roche then became argumentative, WFTS-TV reported. He allegedly threatened to return every day to look for the officers who denied him entry, according to the television station.

Guards then detained Roche while his vehicle was searched. Officials discovered the AR-15 rifle and five magazines loaded with 125 rounds of ammunition in the trunk of Roche’s vehicle, prosecutors alleged.

The Tampa Police Department also responded to the scene and interviewed Roche, WTVT reported. Officials said the man was detained under Florida’s Baker Act. The Baker Act focuses on crisis services for individuals perceived to be suffering from mental illness. A person can be detained for up to 72 hours for mental health examination.

Officials said Roche was detained due to his “extreme state of paranoia, psychosis and threat to harm security personnel,” WTVT reported.

If convicted, Roche faces a maximum penalty of one year in federal prison, prosecutors said.