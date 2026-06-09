Man accused of slamming kitten against counter inside business

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man is facing several charges, including cruelty to animals, after he allegedly slammed a kitten several times against the counter of a San Antonio business, authorities said.

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According to Bexar County online booking records, Schuyler Stewart Clark, 36, of San Antonio, was arrested on June 6. He faces charges of cruelty to nonstock animals, assault, violation of a protective order and evading arrest.

A report filed by the San Antonio Police Department stated that Clark was causing a disturbance while walking in and out of a business in San Antonio, KSAT reported.

He was asked to leave on “multiple occasions,” police said. It was unclear what Clark was doing when he was asked to leave the premises.

According to the police report, Clark allegedly returned to the business and slammed a kitten on the counter, KSAT reported.

Clark had already left the scene by the time officers arrived, but they discovered him at another business, “causing a disturbance.”

As Clark fled the second business, police officers alleged that he was swinging the kitten back and forth as he ran, according to KSAT.

Police officers were later able to catch Clark, who was arrested and booked into the Bexar Adult Detention Center, online records show.

A preliminary hearing was held on Sunday. Clark will be arraigned on July 7, online court records show.

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