South Florida man accused in murder-for-hire plot against business rival

Arrested: Makram Khashman was charged with one count of murder for hire. (Broward County Sheriff's Office )

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A South Florida man is accused of attempting to hire a hitman to kill a business rival who had “ruined his life,” prosecutors said.

Makram Khashman, 58, was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday, according to Broward County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. He was charged with one count of murder for hire, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Khashman made his first appearance in a federal court in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, according to the newspaper.

According to a criminal complaint, Khashman allegedly paid $2,500 to an undercover agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, WTVJ reported. In exchange, the hitman was to kill the victim, and Khashman would pay the additional $2,500 after the killing was completed, according to the television station.

The complaint stated that Khashman originally approached an informant for the ATF on Feb. 29, asking if he could carry out the murder-for hire plot, WPLG-TV reported.

Authorities said the informant declined but allegedly told Khashman that he “knew someone who may be able to assist,” according to the television station.

That person was an undercover ATF agent.

According to the criminal complaint, “The (undercover agent) said that he heard Khashman had a problem, to which Khashman replied that it was a big problem,” the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Khashman allegedly told the agent he was “in the streets with his family” and that the business rival had taken $1 million from him and a business worth $3 million, according to the newspaper.

The complaint stated that Khashman told the purported hitman to do “whatever had to be done,” suggesting that he wanted something simple “like an injection,” the Sun-Sentinel reported.

On March 19, Khashman met the undercover agent in nearby Plantation and gave him details about the victim, WTVJ reported. He then allegedly handed over the down payment, according to the television station.

Khashman was arrested the following week, WTVJ reported.

Two defense attorneys representing Khashman did not immediately return an email seeking comment, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

