Man accused of killing his mother then dumping her body in storm drain

Accused: Justin Jackson is accused of killing his mother and then dumping her body in a storm drain. (Macomb County Sheriff's Office/Macomb County Sheriff's Office)

EASTPOINTE, Mich. — A man is facing charges related to the death of his mother in Eastpoint, Michigan.

>> Read more trending news

The Eastpointe Police Department confirmed on Friday that a body found in a storm drain was identified as Samantha Guinther, 47, according to WDIV.

Guinther was reported missing in September by her daughter, who had not heard from her since June 18. Police said it was not uncommon for Guinther not to return phone calls but her daughter grew concerned due to the time that passed, according to the television station.

Both the Eastpoint Police Department and Michigan State Police executed a search warrant on Wednesday at Guinther’s last known address, according to WDIV. Guinther’s son, Justin Jackson, 26, was taken into custody along with another person who has since been released from custody.

Police said that Jackson allegedly confessed and they were able to get Guinther’s body from a storm drain by his house, the television station reported. Det. Lt. Alex Holish said that it was believed the murder happened on June 18.

Assistant Prosecutor Rebecca Kelley said during Jackson’s court appearance Friday that Guinther had called her son because she was concerned about his children’s safety, according to WJBK.

“This individual punched and then stabbed and then -- without going into all the details -- did horrendous things to this person, allegedly for contacting and being concerned about his children and contacting protective services,” Attorney Rebecca Kelley said.

Jackson has been charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, concealing the death of an individual and lying to a police officer, WDIV reported. If Jackson is convicted, he could face the possibility of life in prison.

Jackson’s bond was set at $10 million in cash, according to WJBK. He has pleaded not guilty through his attorney.

He was also arraigned Friday on two separate drug counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams of cocaine and possession of Xanax.

He is expected to appear next in court on Nov. 8. His preliminary exam is expected to happen on Nov. 15, according to WJBK.