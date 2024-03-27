Man accused of impersonating firefighter at scene of deadly blaze

Accused: Christopher Miglino is accused of impersonating a firefighter and impeding the efforts of first responders at a fire early Wednesday. (Morganton Department of Public Safety)

MORGANTON, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of impersonating a firefighter and impeding the efforts of personnel battling a blaze at a duplex that claimed the life of one person, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Christopher Victor Miglino, 37, was arrested Wednesday, according to a news release from Morganton Public Safety. Authorities said he was charged with resisting, delaying, or obstructing a public officer, impersonating a firefighter or medical personnel, and violating a city ordinance for failure to obey fire personnel.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety responded to a fire at a duplex on Morehead Street at about 12:10 a.m. EDT, WSOC-TV reported.

A man has been accused of impersonating a firefighter at the scene of a deadly house fire in Morganton early Wednesday morning. https://t.co/jL1kBwYRcl — WSOCTV (@wsoctv) March 27, 2024

Firefighters arriving at the scene found a neighbor, later identified as Miglino, dressed in a New York City Fire Department gear, according to the television station. He was attempting to douse the fire with a garden hose.

According to the news release, Miglino “refused to vacate the property or allow fire professionals to begin fireground operations.”

Firefighters discovered one deceased person inside the duplex. They believe the victim was Yvonne Jamison, who owned the dwelling, the Morganton Department of Public Safety said in its release. The identity of the victim will be confirmed once an autopsy is performed, authorities said.

Morganton Chief Jason Whisnant told reporters that the victim died as a result of the fire.

Miglino’s wife told WSOC that he was a former firefighter with the NYFD and that he was attempting to keep flames from their home. She added that Miglino should not be charged.

“No, absolutely not. He was just trying to take care of our family,” she told the television station. “And to make sure everybody next door was OK. He used to be a New York fireman. He runs outside to see those apartments in flames.”

A spokesperson with the New York City Fire Department said they did not have records of Miglino being employed by the agency, WSOC reported.

The cause of the blaze is unclear, and an investigation is ongoing.

Miglino is expected to appear in court on April 18, according to the news release.

© 2024 Cox Media Group