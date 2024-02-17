Man accused of fatally shooting woman while dancing with gun in hand

Hugo Lazo

Accused: Hugo Lazo is facing one count of manslaughter in the shooting death of a South Florida woman. (Broward County Sheriff's Office)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A South Florida man is accused of fatally shooting a woman while dancing with a gun at an apartment complex in late January, authorities said.

Hugo Roberto Lazo, 24, of Oakland Park, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with one count of manslaughter with a firearm, according to Broward County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

Lazo is accused of firing a weapon that killed Regina Vidal, 22, of Lauderhill, in the early hours of Jan. 27, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

According to an arrest warrant, officers with the Lauderhill Police Department responded to an apartment complex in Lauderhill at about 5:56 a.m. EST. First responders with the Lauderhill Fire Department also arrived and pronounced Vidal dead at 6:10 a.m.

The affidavit stated that Lazo was inside the apartment with some friends between 2:30 and 5:30 a.m., WPLG-TV reported. At one point, Lazo “was standing in the living room, dancing to music with a firearm in his hand,” the arrest affidavit stated. The gun discharged and a bullet struck Vidal in the right side of the her head, according to the affidavit.

A witness who had been outside the apartment and was re-entering when he heard a gunshot, according to the Sun-Sentinel. In a statement to police, the witness said that Lazo told him he (expletive) up, the arrest affidavit stated.

Lazo left the scene, according to the newspaper.

A person who called 911, identified as a “young woman,” was asked by the dispatcher where the shooter was, WTVJ reported.

“Where’s is the person that shot her?” asked the 911 operator to a screaming young woman on the line.

“I don’t know. I’m a minor. Please do something,” the caller said.

Lazo was arrested, with U.S. Marshals assisting officers with the Lauderdale Police Department, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Lazo is being held at Broward County’s main jail, online records show. No bail has been set.

A probable cause hearing was held on Feb. 15; a court appearance has yet to be scheduled.

