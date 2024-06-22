Man accused of attempting to drown his 2 children at Connecticut beach

West Haven police: File photo. Officers helped save two children who were allegedly being drowned by their father at a Connecticut beach early Saturday. (West Haven Police Department)

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — A New York City man is accused of attempting to drown his two children at a Connecticut beach early Saturday, authorities said.

According to a news release from the West Haven Police Department, Romney Desronvil, 41, of Queens, was arrested and charges are pending.

Authorities said that an officer patrolling the area of Ocean and Dawson avenues in West Haven at about 2:30 a.m. EDT saw a Nissan SUV parked on the beach, the New Haven Register reported.

As the officer approached the SUV, he heard “significant screaming” coming from the water, according to the newspaper.

“As he continued towards this commotion it was apparent an adult male and two small children were in the water,” West Haven Sgt. Patrick Buturla said in the news release. “As the officer entered the water the adult male continued to drift further away with the children all while screaming at the responding officers to ‘stay back.’

“It was obvious at this point that the male ... was deliberately drowning his children.”

Additional officers and rescue boats from the West Shore Fire Department arrived at the scene and entered the water, approximately 100 yards from shore, WTNH-TV reported.

Rescue personnel pulled the children from the water and began performing life-saving measures, according to the television station. They remain in an area hospital in an intensive care unit.

The ages of the children were not released.

BREAKING: A man was taken into custody after police say he purposely tried to drown his children at a beach in West Haven. https://t.co/OzwQWZ352J pic.twitter.com/xCIRbb1C6L — WTNH News 8 (@WTNH) June 22, 2024

“It is without a doubt the swift response by our patrol officers saved the lives of these children,” Buturla said in the news release.

Police did not release any information about the suspect’s possible motive or any other information about the children.

An investigation is ongoing.

© 2024 Cox Media Group