LSU running back Trey Holly will not face attempted second-degree murder charge

UNION PARISH, La. — A Louisiana grand jury on Friday rejected a charge of attempted second-degree murder against LSU running back Trey Holly.

Holly, a record-setting high school football star in Louisiana, was arrested in February along with two other people after a shooting at an apartment complex in his hometown of Farmerville, authorities said.

The Union Parish grand jury still charged Holly with one felony count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentality, according to The Advocate. His attorney, Mike Small, said that Holly will plead not guilty to the charge.

News: A grand jury rejected the attempted second degree murder charge against LSU running back Trey Holly. He remains charged with one felony count of illegal discharge of a firearm. Holly will plead not guilty, his attorney said.https://t.co/DO4BIxwa5g — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) April 5, 2024

“We look forward to trial before a fair and impartial jury in Union Parish after which I am confident that a verdict of not guilty will be returned,” Small said in a news release.

Holly surrendered to police after the Feb. 9 shooting in Farmerville, WBRZ-TV reported. He was booked on Feb. 15 on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon. Two people were injured in the shooting, with one person suffering serious injuries, according to the television station.

The other two arrested were Jordan Jones, 18 and a 16-year-old juvenile who has not been identified, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Holly, a freshman, starred at Union Parish High School in Farmerville, according to LSU’s 2023 media guide. He set the high school’s all-time rushing record with 10,523 yards and scored 160 touchdowns.

According to The Advocate, the redshirt freshman was indefinitely suspended from the team after the arrest in accordance with LSU’s departmental policies. He has not practiced this spring.

Holly rushed 11 times for 110 yards and one touchdown last season, the newspaper reported.

“I have been falsely identified, accused, and arrested,” Holly wrote on Feb. 17 in a social media post. “I am 100% innocent and the people that know me know this is not my character at all. I was not involved in the incident at all.”

