Live Nation, DOJ reach settlement in antitrust case

The Department of Justice has released a settlement with Live Nation and Ticketmaster over claims that the entertainment company ran an illegal monopoly.

Update 10:55 a.m. ET, March 9: Judge Arun Subramanian was upset over news of the agreement, saying that he was not informed of a tentative deal until late Sunday. A term sheet for a potential settlement was signed on Thursday, days before the judge was informed.

“It’s entirely unacceptable,” the judge said, according to The Associated Press.

States are asking for a mistrial, according to lawyer Adam Gitlin, who is representing the District of Columbia.

Texas expressed “serious concerns” about the agreement and other states have not yet agreed to it, the AP reported.

Live Nation attorney David Marriott opposed a mistrial.

The agreement included that 13 amphitheatres will be divested from Nation, Fox Business reported.

Artists are not going to be required to use other parts of Live Nation or Ticketmaster and Ticketmaster must allow other venues to have non-exclusive agreements with artists, according to Fox Business.

Original report: The Associated Press cited an anonymous source who could not discuss the details of the settlement. The terms of the agreement were not released.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster merged in 2010, The Wall Street Journal reported. It earned $25 billion in revenue in 2025.

The company said that artists and teams set ticket prices and determine how tickets are sold, the AP reported.

The DOJ sued Live Nation, claiming the company used threats, retaliation and other moves to “suffocate the competition” by controlling nearly every part of the music industry, from concert promotion to ticketing, the AP reported.

The DOJ and nearly 40 state attorneys general have sued Live Nation, Politico reported.

The Wall Street Journal said about 10 states agreed to the terms, the others may not settle, opting to continue their cases against the entertainment company.

The agreement requires a judge’s approval, The Wall Street Journal reported.

