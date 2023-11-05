At least 2 dead after minivan involved in police chase crashes into a bus in Los Angeles

Minivan crash: At least two people were killed after a minivan reportedly crashed into a bus Sunday morning in downtown Los Angeles during a police pursuit. (vmargineanu/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LOS ANGELES — At least two people were killed after a minivan reportedly crashed into a bus Sunday morning in downtown Los Angeles during a police pursuit.

Preliminary information from law enforcement officials says five people were injured in the crash, according to KTLA. The crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday near East 17th and Main streets.

Authorities say the crash reportedly occurred at the end of a pursuit that involved an alleged stolen vehicle, according to the news station.

Los Angeles Fire Department said, according to KABC, that one person had to be freed after they were trapped in the van. One person in the van died at the scene.

Three others were taken to an area hospital. The news outlet reported that one of those patients died. It is not clear if they were pedestrians or passengers inside the minivan. The bus driver was the only one on the bus and they declined medical treatment.

The 10 Freeway was shut down for a brief time near Main Street, KTLA reported. This was so police could canvass the area for a weapon that the suspect had butt he area has since reopened.

The names of the two people who died have not been released. It is unknown if anyone was taken into custody.