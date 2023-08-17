Las Vegas man accused of killing girlfriend

Accused: James Gina III is accused of killing his girlfriend at a Las Vegas residence. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department )

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada man is accused of killing his girlfriend inside a Las Vegas home on Monday, authorities said.

James Gina III, 50, of Las Vegas, was arrested on suspicion of murder, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. He faces charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and owning or possessing a gun as a prohibited person, according to KLAS-TV.

According to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, police responded to a residence at 2:30 p.m. PDT after receiving a report about an injured person.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a man, later identified as Gina, and a deceased female victim, KVVU-TV reported.

Police said that the woman, whose name has not been released, was Gina’s boyfriend. Police tabbed Gina as a suspect, according to the television station.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office, according to KSNV-TV.

Gina was being held without bail, KLAS reported. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, according to the television station.