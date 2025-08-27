Kroger to lay off 1,000 corporate employees

Grocery store chain Kroger will be laying off almost 1,000 corporate workers, the company announced.

The layoffs will affect corporate administrative staff only. No employees in stores, manufacturing locations or distribution centers will be impacted, WCPO reported.

Kroger told employees in a letter that it was trying “to simplify the organization, shift resources closer to our customers and focus on work that creates the most value.”

The company had already laid off about 200 employees from its data analytics unit called 84.51 and announced the planned closures of 60 stores over the next year and a half, according to WCPO.

The money saved from the layoffs will go to lowering prices, opening new locations and creating store-level jobs, Reuters reported.

© 2025 Cox Media Group