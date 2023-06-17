Kourtney Kardashian announces she is pregnant at Travis Barker’s concert The eldest of the Kardashian siblings, Kourtney Kardashian Barker announced that she is pregnant. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Recording A)

LOS ANGELES — The eldest of the Kardashian siblings, Kourtney Kardashian Barker announced that she is pregnant.

Kardashian Barker, 44, made the announcement Friday night at her husband, Travis Barker’s Blink 182 concert in at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles that she is expecting their first child, according to People Magazine.

The news was confirmed in a video on Kardashian Barker and Barker’s Instagram early Saturday, USA Today reported. The video shows Kardashian Barker smiling and jumping with a sign that says “Travis I’m Pregnant!”

Kardashian Barker had some held from the Blink-182 band who helped draw Barker’s attention to the sign, according to ABC News.

Barker, 47, was seen in the video standing from his drum set and jumping the stage to get to Kardashian Barker, according to the Today Show.

The couple has been sharing their journey to have a baby together on “The Kardashians,” hoping at the end of the first season to eventually grow their family, according to the Today Show.

The couple were married in 2022 in an Italian Ceremony, USA Today reported. That ceremony came a month after a ceremony in Las Vegas following Barker’s 2022 Grammys performance.

Kardashian Barker has three children Mason Dash, 13; Penelope Scotland, 10, and Reign Aston, 8, with ex-Scott Disick, according to ABC News. Barker has three children Landon, 19, Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

