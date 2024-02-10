Kindergarten teacher gets married in front of her students, staff Students at a school in Golden Valley, Minnesota became surprise guests last week at their teacher’s wedding. (Yurii Kifor/Getty Images)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Students at a school in Golden Valley, Minnesota became surprise guests last week at their teacher’s wedding.

Catie Zwier married her husband at Good Shepherd Catholic School last Thursday during Mass, WCCO reported.

The couple celebrate with friends and family the day after on Feb. 2, according to People Magazine.

“I’ve taught so many of the students here and they are such a big part of my life,” Zwier told People Magazine. “Our friends and family wedding fell during the week of Catholic Schools Week where every day is a different dress-up day. It seemed like the perfect fit to have the kids think it was ‘Fancy Surprise Day’ and then show up to our wedding during the school day.”

The plan for the wedding had reportedly been in preparation for months, WCCO reported. Only a few students knew which were the flower girls and scripture readers.

“I had a teacher growing up. I wasn’t in her class at the time, but she had her class sing at her wedding and I always thought that was the coolest thing. And I’m like, ‘someday when I get married, my class is going to sing at my wedding,’” Zwier said, according to WCCO. “Well, we did it a little bit bigger than that and surprised the whole school. It was awesome.”

After the ceremony, the staff at the school surprised Zwier and her new husband with a line of students in the hallway holding pom-poms, according to Good Morning America.

“We knew it was going to be cool, but until we actually got there and saw how incredible it all turned out, it just exceeded our wildest dreams,” Zwier said.

“[Good Shepherd] is the kind of place where meaningful relationships are forged -- the teachers and staff know every child and the families get to know our teachers, too. Everyone was SO joyful to celebrate with Catie and Kevin!” Rachel Johnson, Good Shepherd’s director of advancement, said in a statement obtained by Good Morning America. “Surely a moment our students will cherish for the rest of their lives!”

