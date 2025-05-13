‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ actor, Samuel French, dies at age 45

Samuel French
Samuel French FILE PHOTO: Samuel French attends the “Wildfire: The Legend Of The Cherokee Ghost Horse" premiere on November 02, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas. French died May 10 after a battle with cancer. (Photo by Thomas Garza Photography/Getty Images for Hannover House) (Thomas Garza Photography/Getty Images for Hannover House)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actor Samuel French has died at the age of 45.

French died on May 10, according to his friend Paul Sinacore.

Sinacore told The Hollywood Reporter that French died at a hospital in Waco, Texas, after being diagnosed with cancer that had spread through his body over recent years.

French was an up-and-coming actor who appeared in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

He was cast in the 2023 film after he answered a casting call in his hometown of Waco. Scorsese selected him to play a former cowboy turned undercover FBI agent, CJ Robinson.

He was also cast in the upcoming historical drama “Towpath,” which stars Eric Roberts.

French also appeared in episodes of “Fear the Walking Dead,” “The Mark of a Killer,” and “Texas Rising,” according to his IMDB profile.

He recently won a Best Supporting Actor award at the 2025 Cowpokes International Film Festival, E! News reported.

French was honored for his role as Cyrus in “Monsters Within, People magazine reported.

