Key Bridge collapse: Body of fifth bridge worker recovered

The body of a fifth construction worker has been recovered more than a month after a ship hit Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse.

Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez, 49, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, was among eight men on a construction crew who was working on the bridge when a tanker hit a span causing the bridge to collapse, WBAL is reporting.

Unified Command officials said crews recovered the body Wednesday inside a red truck — one of the construction vehicles that had been missing since the bridge collapsed, According to The Washington Post.

“We remain dedicated to the ongoing recovery operations while knowing behind each person lost in this tragedy lies a loving family,” Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Roland Butler said in a statement. “Along with our local, state and federal partners, we ask that everyone extend their deepest sympathies and support to the families during this difficult time.”

Eight workers were on the Francis Scott Key Bridge on March 26 when the container ship Dali hit the bridge. Two of the men who were near the end of the bridge were rescued shortly after it collapsed.

Luna was a husband and father from El Salvador who had lived in Maryland for nearly two decades, according to the non-profit organization Casa.

The incident is the subject of a criminal investigation by the FBI. A separate probe is underway by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

