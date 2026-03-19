Kevin Spacey settles lawsuit with sexual assault accusers, avoids civil trial

LONDON — Kevin Spacey on Thursday reached a settlement with three men who sued the "House of Cards” actor over sexual assault claims, the BBC reported.

The agreement avoided a civil trial in London that had been scheduled to begin in October.

The men’s claims against the two-time Academy Award-winning actor stated that Spacey assaulted them between 2000 and 2013, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kevin Spacey Settles With 3 Sexual Assault Accusers Out of Court https://t.co/Fm4R03QyS1 — TheWrap (@TheWrap) March 19, 2026

Spacey, 66, has denied the accusations.

Details of the settlement were not revealed.

Spacey had been acquitted of sexual assault charges brought by four men during a 2023 criminal trial. Two of those men then filed civil cases at London’s High Court, Variety reported.

One man, known only as LNP, alleged that Spacey “deliberately assaulted” him on about 12 different occasions between 2000 and 2005, the BBC reported.

Another man, referred to in court documents as GHI, alleged that he met Spacey through a workshop at London’s Old Vic theatre -- where the actor was artistic director from 2004 to 2013 -- and claimed he “suffered psychiatric damage and financial loss” as a result of an assault in 2008.

The third man, Ruari Cannon, waived his right to anonymity, the BBC reported.

Cannon appeared in the production of “Sweet Bird of Youth at the Old Vic in 2013″ and alleged that Spacey groped him at a party after the show’s press night, according to the news outlet.

Cannon was one of 10 participants in the 2024 documentary, “Spacey Unmasked,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Spacey was also sued in a New York civil court in 2022 by actor Anthony Rapp over allegations of sexual assault when the latter actor was a teen in 1986, Variety reported. He was found not liable by a jury.

Spacey won Oscars for Best Actor in the 1999 film “American Beauty” and Best Supporting Actor for his role in the 1995 movie, “The Usual Suspects.”

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