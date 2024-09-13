Justin Timberlake enters guilty plea in DWI case, pleads to lesser charges

Justin Timberlake SAH HARBOR, NY - JUNE 18: In this handout image provided by the Sag Harbor Police Department, Musician Justin Timberlake is seen in a booking photo on June 18, 2024 in Sag Harbor, New York. Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated. (Photo by Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images) (Handout/Sag Harbor Police Department via)

SAG HARBOR VILLAGE, N.Y. — Justin Timberlake has officially pleaded guilty to lesser charges in connection with a New York driving while impared case and has received his sentence.

The ‘N Sync singer pleaded guilty to lesser charges than he originally faced. He pleaded guilty to a noncriminal traffic violation in Sag Harbor Village court, in New York, NBC News reported.

Timberlake had been arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving on June 18. He said he had one drink when he was pulled over for running a stop sign. He also failed a field sobriety test.

The original charges he faced were misdemeanors but came with a maximum penalty of a year behind bars and up to a $2,500 fine, Deadline reported.

Timberlake has been sentenced to 25 hours of community service to be completed within a year and a $500 fine. He also will lose his licensee for 90 days, TMZ reported.

