Juneteenth 2023: What is open, closed on the holiday

Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when the last slaves in the U.S. were made aware of their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation.

As of 2021, Juneteenth is a federal holiday, and this year it is being celebrated on Monday. All federal agencies and most state governments will be closed Monday. Some services will be available while others, such as postal delivery, will be observing the holiday.

Here’s what’s open and what’s closed on the Juneteenth holiday:

Banks: Most banks will be closed on Monday to observe the holiday.

Government offices: Non-essential federal, state and local government offices are closed Monday.

Grocery stores: Most Grocery stores are staying open Monday. Check local stores before heading out.

Mail and package delivery services: The United States Postal Service will be closed on Monday. No mail or packages will be delivered. Amazon, Fed Ex and UPS will be open and delivering packages.

Retail stores: Most Retailers will be open on Monday. Check local stores before heading out.

Schools: Public and private schools that are still in session may be closed on Monday.

Stock exchange: Financial markets are closed Monday. There will be no trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq or any other trading market.