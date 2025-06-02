Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld marry

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld
Wedding FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld attend the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The celebrity couple married on May 31. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It sounds like a story out of a fairy tale, or at least a Hallmark movie. An MVP quarterback and an actress have tied the knot.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and “Sinners” actress Hailee Steinfeld got married over the weekend in California.

The couple, who went public last July with their relationship, became engaged in November.

Entertainment Weekly described the Saturday ceremony as intimate.

People magazine had photos of the bride wearing a white, strapless gown with long white gloves while the groom wore a black tux.

Earlier in the week, Bills coach Sean McDermott asked if Allen had jitters, to which he responded, “Jitters from Josh? I’m not going to get into any of that. Good try on that. But he is as confident and as calm, cool and collected as he always is,” ESPN reported.

Allen was, at the time, participating in the team’s voluntary activities.

Earlier, Bills’ left tackle Dion Dawkins let the big secret out during an appearance on NFL Network. Before then, the wedding date was kept under wraps, but Dawkins fumbled when he admitted the wedding was going to happen on May 31, Sports Illustrated reported.

