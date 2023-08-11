Johnny Hardwick, voice of Dale Gribble on ‘King of the Hill,’ dies at age 64

Johnny Hardwick dies at age 64 FILE PHOTO: (Back row, L-R:) Kathy Najimy as Peggy Hill, Stephen Root as Bill, creator and exec. producer Mike Judge as Hank Hill, guest voice David Herman, Johnny Hardwick as Dale, and (front row L-R:) Lauren Tom as Mihn, Brittany Murphy as LuAnne, Ashley Gardner as Nancy Gribble, Toby Huss as Cotton/Kahn and guest voice Tom Petty as Lucky celebrate the 200th episode of "King of the Hill" in Century City, CA on April 8, 2005 (Photo by Ray Mickshaw/WireImage) (Ray Mickshaw/WireImage)

Johnny Hardwick, the man who voiced the chain-smoking, conspiracy theory-obsessed neighbor Dale Gribble in the animated series “King of the Hill,” died Tuesday, according to police in Austin, Texas.

Hardwick was 64.

Mike Judge, co-creator of “King of the Hill” and the voice of Hank Hill, told the website TMZ, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend Johnny Hardwick. He was a great writer, actor and comedian, and he will be deeply missed.”

According to USA Today, Hector Nieto from the medical examiner’s office in Austin confirmed Hardwick’s death.

Police were called Tuesday to make an “urgent welfare check” on Hardwick and found his body in his Austin home, according to the police public information office.

While no official cause of death has been reported, foul play is not suspected, police said.

Hardwick voiced the character of Dale Gribble on the show from its beginning in 1997. The series ended in 2010, but earlier this year it was announced that a revival of the show was underway with a likely airdate sometime in 2024.

According to USA Today, Hardwick had recorded several episodes of the revival series before he died. In addition to his voice work, Hardwick was a writer, story editor and producer on the show.

I'm sad to report that Johnny Hardwick, who was best known as the voice of Dale Gribble on King Of The Hill, has passed away at the age of 64. He was also writer and producer on the show.#RIPJohnnyHardwick pic.twitter.com/I4vljzu8SX — The Voice Artist's Spotlight #IStandWithSAGAFTRA (@vas_90s) August 10, 2023

“Johnny Hardwick was an incredibly beloved member of the ‘King of the Hill’ family, whose tremendous talent, brilliant humor and friendship will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to work with him over the past 25 years,” 20th Television Animation and Hulu said in a statement to USA Today on Thursday.

“Our deepest condolences go out to his friends and family as we mourn the loss of one of the animation greats. His voice gave life to one of our most iconic characters, and he will be truly missed.”

“King of the Hill” is set in the fictional town of Arlen, Texas, and follows the life of Hank Hill (voiced by Judge), his wife Peggy (Kathy Najimy), their teenage son Bobby (Pamela Adlon) and their neighbors in Arlen.

Hardwick, a Texas native, earned a degree in journalism before he decided to become a standup comedian.

He eventually got the opportunity to do voice work and landed the role of Dale Gribble.

“I ended up kind of basing his attitude on if he thought he was Jack Nicholson but he wasn’t, or if he just thought he was the coolest guy around, like Matthew McConaughey’s character in ‘Dazed and Confused,’” Hardwick told the Austin Chronicle in 1999.

“The thing that they did have in Mike’s original pilot was that he was a conspiracy person, which I thought was a great touch.”

Was lucky enough to have Johnny Hardwick as my pops Dale for almost a decade. He will be so damn missed! RIP pic.twitter.com/pOvOG34289 — Breckin Meyer (@breckinmeyer) August 10, 2023

