Jerry O’Connell’s phone, wallet stolen during yoga class

Actor Jerry O’Connell became a crime victim as he was taking a class at a yoga studio.

A woman walked into a studio in the San Fernando Valley over the weekend, telling employees she was there for a class that had already started. She then asked to use the restroom before she left with the “Star Trek: Lower Decks” actor’s wallet and phone, KNBC reported.

The wallet had several hundred dollars inside. More than the cash, there were mementos in the wallet, including a high school photo of his wife, actress Rebecca Romijn, a four-leaf clover from Jack McBrayer, a $2 bill from when he shot “Stand By Me” and his grandfather’s obituary, he told Entertainment Weekly.

O’Connell realized his items were gone after his class ended, but the theft was caught on the security camera.

The actor said he typically does yoga with his wife, but said of the theft, “what happened that day wasn’t very namaste,” Entertainment Weekly magazine reported.

“I wear the same pair of dirty old sneakers to yoga class, and before class, I took them off and slipped my wallet and phone into the dirty shoes,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I’ve done that over 100 times — I know this because my app says I’ve taken 107 classes.”

Once he realized his property was gone, he asked the receptionist for help.

“I told the guy at the desk in a hushed tone since I was still feeling the zen, and if there’s a place where no one is going to freak out it’s a yoga studio,” O’Connell said. The attendant said he was “sitting three feet away the whole time” and only one person had come in, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Police told the actor this is not the first time the woman had visited a yoga studio, whom he called a “slick yoga bandit.”

“I went to the police station, and it turns out she’d gone to the yoga studio to case it a few times, and to other studios‚" O’Connell said.

