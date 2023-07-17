Jason Aldean to reschedule concert cut short by heat

Concert cut short FILE PHOTO: Jason Aldean performs on stage during day three of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Aldean had to cut a concert short after he fell ill because of the heat. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

County singer Jason Aldean had to cut a recent concert short because he said he suffered heat exhaustion while on stage.

>> Read more trending news

Aldeen was performing in Hartford, Connecticut, where the high temperature registered 89 degrees, CBS News reported.

Video from the concert showed him struggling to sing and then running offstage.

According to Xfinity Theatre, Aldean’s rep said he had suffered “heat stroke,” Billboard reported.

Aldean shared Sunday on Twitter that he had been golfing all day before the show and had “a combination of dehydration and just heat exhaustion.” He cleared up what happened, saying that he didn’t think it was as serious as heat stroke, but added that it was “pretty intense.” He had to have two IVs administered, one when he got off stage and a second on Sunday.

Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke: Signs, symptoms of each

Saturday’s show will be rescheduled, but a date has not been announced.

This weekend marked the first dates of his Highway Desperado Tour, Billboard reported.

Image 1 of 28

Through the years NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: Jason Aldean attends the 39th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Madison Square Garden November 15, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images) (Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!