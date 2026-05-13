Jamie Foxx, girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp expecting first child together

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx will become a father for the third time.

Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx and his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, are expecting their first child together, according to published reports.

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Foxx, 58, who won an Best Actor Oscar for his role as Ray Charles in the 2004 movie “Ray,” will be a father for the third time, USA Today reported.

Foxx has two daughters, 32-year-old Corinne Foxx and 17-year-old Anelise Foxx, whom he shares with Connie Kline and Kristin Grannis, according to the newspaper.

TMZ was the first outlet to report the news.

Huckstepp is “already several months along” in her pregnancy, according to TMZ. The sex of Foxx and Huckstepp’s baby has not been confirmed, the outlet reported.

The news comes three years after Foxx suffered a stroke caused by a brain bleed.

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People confirmed that Foxx and Huckstepp were a couple in August 2023 after they were spotted dining with a group in Malibu, California.

According to multiple sources, the couple split in January 2025.

The couple got back together three months later, E! Online reported.

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