Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: Tempers flare before Netflix fight

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul - Weigh-in IRVING, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 14: Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are separated as they face off during their ceremonial weigh-in at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on November 14, 2024 in Irving, Texas.

A historic fight will be center ring on Friday with the former undisputed heavyweight champion going up against a social media star.

Mike Tyson is coming out of retirement and will showdown against Jake Paul for a live Netflix special, CBS Sports reported.

During the weigh-in on Thursday, there were some tough words and posturing between the two competitors.

The final staredown got physical when Paul, got close to Tyson, invading his personal space, Tyson slapped his challenger on the face. Security had to pull the two away from each other as Paul laughed and mocked Tyson.

Tyson said the slap was a reaction to Paul stepping on his foot and had been tired of the pre-fight trash-talking, ESPN reported.

Paul, 27, for his part, is 10-1 since he started professional fighting, saying he thinks he’ll knock out the 58-year-old former champion “in the fifth or sixth round,” CNN reported.

Paul told the crowd after the slap, “It’s personal now. He must die!,” ESPN reported.

Tyson spoke during open workouts on Tuesday, but ESPN said he was “much more subdued” Wednesday and on Thursday was ready for the fight.

Tyson retired officially in 2005, but has participated in exhibitions including one with Roy Jones Jr. during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, The Associated Press reported.

“Yeah, it’s cute. I fear no man. So I want him to be that old savage Mike,” Paul challenged Tyson, CBS Sports reported. “He says he’s going to kill me. I’m ready. I want that killer. I want the hardest match possible Friday night, and I want there to be no excuses from everyone at home when I knock him out.”

Paul and Tyson were supposed to fight over the summer but an ulcer flared up for Tyson and the bout had to be postponed, CNN reported.

There will be eight, two-minute rounds with the fight starting at about 11 p.m. ET. The fight is being held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys, the AP reported.

