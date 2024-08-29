Jaguar owners told to park outside; nearly 3,000 vehicles at risk of fire

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Nearly 3,000 Jaguars are being recalled because they pose a fire risk. (Panama - stock.adobe.com)

Jaguar is telling owners of about 3,000 vehicles to park or charge their cars outside, away from buildings due to a fire risk.

The automaker has recalled some 2019 Jaguar I-PACE all-electric SUVs because the high-voltage battery could overheat, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The fix will be done in two parts.

In the interim, dealers will update the battery energy control module software. A second, more permanent fix is being developed but has not been released.

Once the repairs are completed, the car should be parked and charged outside for an additional 30 days, the NHTSA said.

Owners of the recalled vehicles will get a letter from Jaguar after Oct. 18, but owners can contact the company directly at 800-452-4827. The internal recall number is H514.

The vehicles had already been under recall for the same issue before under the following recall initiatives: 24V-085 (H471), 23V-709 (H459), or 23V-369 (H441). Despite the previous recalls, they will still be subject to the latest one, the NHTSA said.

