Israel-Hamas war: American citizen is believed to be among hostages released in third swap

More Hostages Released On Second Day Of Truce With Hamas TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - NOVEMBER 25: Thousands of people and the families of hostages participate in the ‘50 Days of Hell’ rally in support of the 212 hostages that are still being held by Hamas, as another 13 Israeli hostages are supposed to be released from Gaza and brought back to Israel, during the second day of the temporary truce, outside The Museum of Modern Art known as the 'The Hostages and Missing Square' on November 25, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. According to event organizers 50,000 people were expected to attend with organized buses from around the country, as well as flights with the displaced families staying in Eilat of hostages from the communities around the Gaza Envelope. 100,000 people turned up according to event organizers. A total of 50 hostages currently held by Hamas are to be released during a four-day truce with Israel, the first such pause in fighting since Oct. 7, when Hamas launched its surprise attack and Israeli responded with a vast military offensive to destroy the militant group that governs Gaza. Under the deal, 150 Palestinian prisoners are also to be released from Israel, and more humanitarian aid will be admitted at the Gaza-Egypt border crossing. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images) (Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Officials say that an American citizen is expected to be among the hostages released Sunday as part of a four-day cease-fire.

Hostages released in third swap

Update 11:24 a.m. EST Nov. 26: 14 Israelis and three foreign nationals were released from captivity in Gaza Sunday, Israeli military officials say, according to The Associated Press.

Some of the hostages were handed to Israel directly and some went through Egypt, the AP reported. One of the hostages was airlifted to a hospital in Israel.

A fourth exchange is expected to take place Monday which is the last day of the four-day ceasefire.

Original story: An Israeli official told CNN that an American citizen is expected to be on Sunday’s list of hostages to be released. It would be the first time an American hostage would handed over since the truce began on Friday.

Egyptian officials say Hamas is expected to release 13 hostages on Sunday, according to the Wall Street Journal. That list has been shared with Israel.

Chair of the Egyptian State Information Services Diaa Rashwan said they also received a list of 39 Palestinians that Israel is expected to free on Sunday, The Associated Press reported.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told “Meet the Press” that the U.S. believes that there is an American hostage that will be released Sunday and is hoping it would be Abigail Edan, 4, the AP reported. Edan’s parents were killed in the attack on Oct. 7.

Sullivan said that President Biden would talk with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later in the day Sunday, the AP said.

On Friday, President Biden said that the United States did not know when American citizens would be released as hostages, according to CNN. He said it was his “hope and expectation it’ll be soon.”

Saturday night after a delay, 13 Israelis and four Thai nationals were released, the New York Times reported.