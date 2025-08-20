Influencers nearly hit when SUV smashes into a restaurant as they filmed

FILE PHOTO: An SUV smashed into a restaurant as two Influencers recorded a review, sending glass flying, injuring the bloggers.

HOUSTON — Two influencers had a close call as they visited a restaurant in Houston, Texas, when an SUV smashed into the building as they recorded.

Nina Santiago and Patrick Blackwood shared the video and you can see the moment the SUV crashed into CuVee’s Culinary Creations, NBC News reported.

The raw video was posted on YouTube, but a warning it may be disturbing to some and there are some obscenities.

The restaurant’s owner was standing near the pair when the vehicle crashed into the business and said the video was real, TMZ reported.

He had stepped away from the bloggers’ table just before the crash.

“I didn’t see anything. I heard a big boom. I thought somebody dropped glass in the back. I went what the ...,” Ivory Watkins told KRIV.

The bloggers were taken to an area hospital to be checked out. The SUV’s driver was not hurt.

“It was really traumatizing, so I was really scared, and my body went into instant shock right afterward. There is a part of the video that got cut out. I landed on the floor. I turned around to grab him out the way, and he picked me up. So it was a dual thing, having that happen to us. I don’t know how we were able to walk away with minor injuries. I think it’s more like PTSD, like head trauma and emotional trauma. We are very lucky and fortunate people," Santiago told KRIV.

Blackwood, who was sitting next to the window that shattered, said he has 10 staples closing wounds on his back and thigh. His face, forearms and chest have minor cuts.

The driver told police that she thought the SUV was in park, but it wasn’t when she took her foot off the brake, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told NBC News.

The driver was not impaired, deputies said and that it was just an accident, according to KRIV.

