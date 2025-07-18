IMAX tickets sold out a year before ‘The Odyssey’ release

FILE PHOTO: Director Christopher Nolan attends the screening of "2001: A Space Odyssey" during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2018 in Cannes, France. Nolan's upcoming film "The Odyssey" will be released in 2026 but tickets for some IMAX viewings are already sold out. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Epic movie aficionados may have an odyssey of their own if they want to get tickets for the opening of an upcoming Christopher Nolan film.

Tickets for the opening weekend of IMAX showings of “The Odyssey” have already sold out at many theaters, but it is not days or weeks before the film’s release. “The Odyssey” doesn’t hit theaters until July 17, 2026, Variety reported.

Deadline reported that 26 IMAX locations around the world were chosen to show the film.

Get tickets now to experience the first IMAX 70mm screenings of #TheOdysseyMovie - A film by Christopher Nolan. In theaters 7 17 26. https://t.co/B6z1mqBRA2 pic.twitter.com/O641unm25o — IMAX (@IMAX) July 17, 2025

Less than 24 hours after the tickets were put up for sale, 95% of available seats were gone, with most being sold in the first hour, Variety reported.

Of the 16 U.S. IMAX theaters, 11 have sold out available tickets.

For Regal, the tickets were sold out in under 12 hours, Deadline reported.

The New York City screening took about 15 minutes to sell out.

Some of those who missed out are blaming “sluggish, stalled theater websites.”

Scalpers scooped up some tickets and are putting them up for sale for about $200 each. A four-pack of tickets for the New York City screening was being offered for a starting bid of $1,000.

The average retail price for tickets is between $25 and $28, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

If you can’t get the tickets for the 70MM format, don’t worry, “The Odyssey” will also be shown on standard screens. More tickets are also expected for the non-opening weekend dates for IMAX theaters.

While the tickets were being sold, the film was still not complete. Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Zendaya were shooting in Scotland just this week.

The film is being made specifically with IMAX in mind. Nolan is using IMAX cameras to shoot the film, making it the first feature made by IMAX.

Along with Damon, Holland and Zendaya, “The Odyssey” has a star-studded cast including Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal.

The Hollywood Reporter said the film "follows the king of Ithaca as he undertakes a long and perilous journey home to his wife Penelope following the Trojan War. His challenges are many as he spends years encountering a succession of mythical beings, including the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens, the enchantress Circe, and travels to the Underworld."

A film by Christopher Nolan. Shot entirely with IMAX film cameras. In theaters 7 17 26. #TheOdysseyMovie pic.twitter.com/lizYuc3Mu7 — odysseymovie (@odysseymovie) July 2, 2025

