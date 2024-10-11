Hurricane Milton: How to help victims of storm

Hurricane Milton recovery People clean up storm debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in Englewood, Florida. Much of the debris was created by Hurricane Helene and then spread by Hurricane Milton, which made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Siesta Key area. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

As Florida continues its recovery from Hurricane Milton, there are ways people can help.

The Associated Press emphasized the need for cash donations. The needs change as they move further away from the storm and specific needs may not be known for days or weeks, so cash gives the flexibility that people need.

Only send items — food, clothing or equipment — at the request of an organization that’s already in the hurricane-damaged areas. If you send items, recovery workers may have to divert their attention to handling those gifts, pulling them away from where the work is needed most, the AP said.

Give to charities working in the communities, for instance, United Way, the Red Cross, groups compiled by the Florida Philanthropic Network and grassroots or worker organizations.

CNN has set up its own fundraiser through its “Impact Your World” program, allowing people to send donations to a specific organization or split among all the cable news network supports.

World Central Kitchen is accepting monetary donations to help feed all of those impacted by the hurricane, The Washington Post reported.

Direct Relief is helping medical centers and giving emergency medical aid, the newspaper said.

Save the Children is working on getting emergency supplies to kids and helping with their education after the hurricane. For information on how to donate to Save the Children, click here.

Americares is working with 110 partner clinics in areas Milton damaged, the Post reported.

Heart to Heart provides essential medical supplies while World Vision provides generators, gas cans, food and diapers through partner organizations.

GoFundMe has a centralized hub of vetted fundraisers for victims of Hurricane Milton. The organization also compiled a list of nonprofits holding their own Hurricane Milton relief fundraisers.

If you have time to help in person, The Washington Post said several organizations are looking for volunteers:

All Hands and Hearts - Help may be needed after November. Apply here. The group is also asking for monetary donations.

American Red Cross - Help is needed in shelters and other areas. Apply Here.

St. Bernard Project (SBP) - Email the organization by clicking here.

Volunteer Florida - See what help is needed here.

If you find a charity not listed above but are unsure if they are legitimate, you can check them on Charity Navigator, the Post reported.

PUNTA GORDA - OCTOBER 10: Boats rest in a yard after they were washed ashore when Hurricane Milton passed through the area on October 10, 2024, in Punta Gorda, Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Siesta Key area of Florida, causing damage and flooding throughout Central Florida.

GROVE CITY, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: A boat can be seen resting on the ground through a blown out garage wall in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in Grove City, Florida. Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Siesta Key area.

