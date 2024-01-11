Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to tax evasion charges in Los Angeles

Hunter Biden WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 10: Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs a House Oversight Committee meeting at Capitol Hill on January 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. The committee is meeting today as it considers citing him for Contempt of Congress. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images) (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty Thursday to tax evasion charges.

The president’s son pleaded not guilty to charges related to evading taxes on millions in income from foreign businesses, according to The New York Times.

He was indicted for allegedly failing to pay over $1 million in taxes and filing fraudulent forms with the IRS, CNN reported.

Hunter Biden was indicted by a federal grand jury in California last month with evasion of a tax assessment, failure to file and pay taxes, and filing a false or fraudulent tax return, according to the Times. The charges were in a 56-page indictment.

His lawyer, Abbe Lowell, claims that Hunter Biden paid back his taxes, according to Reuters.

If convicted, Hunter Biden is facing up to 17 years in prison, according to Reuters.

Hunter Biden has also pleaded not guilty in another federal case, Reuters reported. That case is in Deleware and he has been reportedly charged with lying about illegal drug use while purchasing a gun. If he is convicted in that case, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

