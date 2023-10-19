House speaker: Jim Jordan won’t seek third vote today

No vote today FILE PHOTO: U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) arrives at his office in the Rayburn House Office Building on October 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. Jordan (R-OH) failed again on Wednesday in the most recent vote to become Speaker of the House. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Rep. Jim Jordan will not try a third time Thursday to become the next speaker of the House after failing to gain enough support in votes held on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Citing unidentified sources, The Washington Post reported that Jordan will instead seek to empower the legislative powers of Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick T. McHenry, R-N.C.

Jordan was chosen as the Republican Party’s nominee in a secret ballot Friday following the historic ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., earlier this month. One day earlier, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., dropped his bid for the speakership due to a lack of support.

The House voted 216-210 on Oct. 3 to remove McCarthy as House speaker 10 months after he secured the position. McCarthy had failed 14 times to gain enough support to take on the role before winning in the 15th round of voting.

