House censures Rep. Jamaal Bowman for pulling fire alarm

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y.

Censure vote WASHINGTON - MAY 18: Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., walks up the House steps of the Capitol on Thursday, May 18, 2023. The House has voted to censure him for pulling a fire alarm while Congress was in session. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The House censured Rep. Jamaal Bowman on Thursday for pulling a fire alarm in a U.S. Capitol office building as the chamber scrambled to pass a stopgap spending bill in September.

>> Read more trending news

The chamber voted 214-191 to censure the New York Democrat, with five lawmakers voting present.

Bowman earlier admitted to having pulled a fire alarm inside the Cannon House Office Building on Sept. 30. He framed the incident as an accident and denied allegations that he pulled the alarm to delay a vote on the spending bill, which aimed to avoid a government shutdown set to begin that night.

“As I was rushing to make a vote, I came to a door that is usually open for votes but today would not open,” he said in a statement released in September. “I am embarrassed to admit that I activated the fire alarm, mistakenly thinking it would open the door. I regret this and sincerely apologize for any confusion this caused.”

Government shutdown: Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulls fire alarm before House vote

The alarm prompted authorities to evacuate the Cannon House Office Building for about an hour. Bowman later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for falsely triggering the fire alarm and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and serve three months of probation, The Associated Press reported.

The incident happened as Democrats were trying to stall for time to allow them to review a stopgap spending bill written by Republicans and introduced moments before a vote, according to The New York Times. The timing garnered criticism from Republicans, who accused Bowman of falsely triggering the alarm on purpose.

“That’s a new low,” then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said on Sept. 30.

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., introduced the censure resolution against Bowman on Tuesday, saying in a statement, “White the House was working tirelessly to avert a government shutdown, Representative Bowman was working nefariously to prevent a vote.”

“It is reprehensible that a Member of Congress would go to such lengths to prevent House Republicans from bringing forth a vote to keep the government operating and Americans receiving their paychecks,” she said.

The House ultimately voted 335-91 in favor of passing the spending bill.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!