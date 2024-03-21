Hot Girl Summer: Megan Thee Stallion announces North American, European tour

Photos: 2022 Met Gala red-carpet arrivals FILE PHOTO: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York City. The rapper announced the dates of her upcoming tour. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion will kick off her “Hot Girl Summer Tour” in May, the artist said in an announcement on Wednesday.

>> Read more trending news

The rapper officially shared the tour dates, which include 31 stops in North America and Europe beginning in May, according to Billboard.

Memphis, Tennessee, rapper GloRilla will join Megan Thee Stallion at several of the tour dates, Rolling Stone reported.

General sales for the tour will begin Friday at 10 a.m. local time following the conclusion of select presale opportunities, which begin on Wednesday.

“HOTTIESSS, GET READY TO COME HAVE SOME FUN WITH ME AT THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR,” Megan Thee Stallion wrote in a teaser last week.

“Get your outfits ready nowww! We getting started this MAY. I told you what cities today to get y’all prepared!”

According to Billboard, last month, her single, “Hiss,” reached Number One on the Billboard Hot 100.

Here are the North American tour dates and venues:

May 14, 2024: Target Center, Minneapolis

May 17, 2024: United Center, Chicago

May 18, 2024: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

May 21, 2024: Madison Square Garden, New York

May 22, 2024: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

May 24, 2024: BottleRock Napa Valley, Napa, California

May 26, 2024: Boston Calling, Boston

May 28, 2024: CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore

May 30, 2024: FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

June 1, 2024: State Farm Arena, Atlanta

June 4, 2024: PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

June 6, 2024: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida

June 8, 2024: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

June 10, 2024: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

June 11, 2024: American Airlines Center, Dallas

June 13, 2024: Moody Center, Austin, Texas

June 14, 2024: Toyota Center, Houston

June 16, 2024: Bonnaroo, Manchester, Tennessee

June 17, 2024: Ball Arena, Denver

June 19, 2024: Footprint Center, Phoenix

June 21, 2024: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

June 22, 2024: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas

© 2024 Cox Media Group