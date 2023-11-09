Holiday shipping: When should you get packages to UPS, FedEx?

Christmas shipping FILE PHOTO: When do you have to get packages in the mail for Christmas? (ivanastar/Getty Images)

It’s not even Black Friday yet but retailers are already rolling out holiday shopping deals. That means the holiday shipping season will soon be upon us.

UPS and FedEx have already released their schedules that dictate when you need to get packages taped up and shipped out to make sure they’re at their destinations by Christmas morning.

Christmas is on a Monday this year, meaning that you’ll probably have packages delivered on Dec. 23 when using most services.

U.S. Domestic

Ground shipping: Check ups.com/ctc to see when you have to have packages in UPS’ hands to get there by Dec. 23.

UPS 3 Day Select: Dec. 19.

UPS 2nd Day Air: Dec. 20 or Dec. 21 if you pay for Saturday Delivery.

UPS Next Day Air: Dec. 21 or Dec. 22 if you pay for Saturday Delivery.

U.S. to Canada or U.S. to Mexico

UPS Standard (from lower 48 states): Check ups.com/ctc.

UPS Worldwide Expedited: Dec. 19

UPS Worldwide Express: Dec. 20

U.S. to other international locations

UPS will have some days that the service is closed and will not accept packages or won’t deliver.

Nov. 23 - Thanksgiving Day - No pickup or delivery other than UPS Express Critical service. Normal service resumes on Nov. 24.

Dec. 24 - Christmas Eve - No pickup or delivery other than UPS Express Critical service.

Dec. 24 - Christmas Day - No pickup or delivery other than UPS Express Critical service. Normal service resumes Dec. 26.

Jan. 1 - No pickup or delivery other than UPS Express Critical service. Normal service resumes Jan. 2.

FedEx Ground

5-day shipping: Dec. 15

4-day shipping: Dec. 18

3-day shipping: Dec. 19

2-day shipping: Dec. 20

1-day shipping: Dec. 21

FedEx Home Delivery

5-day shipping: Dec. 15

4-day shipping: Dec. 18

3-day shipping: Dec. 20

2-day shipping: Dec. 21

1-day shipping: Dec. 22

FedEx Ground Economy

Dec. 13

Freight times are similar

FedEx Freight Priority

5-day shipping: Dec. 15



4-day shipping: Dec. 18



3-day shipping: Dec. 19



2-day shipping: Dec. 20



1-day shipping: Dec. 21

FedEx Freight Economy

Dec. 12

FedEx will ship internationally.

U.S. to Canada

FedEx International Connect Plus: Dec. 18

FedEx International Economy: Dec. 19

FedEx International Priority Distribution: Dec. 20

FedEx International Priority: Dec. 20

FedEx International First: Dec. 21

FedEx International Next Flight: Dec. 22

U.S. to Canada Ground

7-day shipping: Dec. 13

6-day shipping: Dec. 14

5-day shipping: Dec. 15

4-day shipping: Dec. 18

3-day shipping: Dec. 19

2-day shipping: Dec. 20

U.S. to Mexico

FedEx International Connect Plus: Dec. 20

FedEx International Economy: Dec. 20

FedEx International Priority: Dec. 21

FedEx International First: Dec. 21

FedEx International Nex Flight: Dec. 22

U.S. to Puerto Rico

FedEx International Economy: Dec. 19

FedEx International Priority Distribution: Dec. 20

FedEx International Priority: Dec. 20

FedEx International First: Dec. 21

FedEx International Nex Flight: Dec. 22

For other international destinations visit FedEx’s ratefinder webpage and for more information visit FedEx’s holiday page.

