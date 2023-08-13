Hiker dies after falling off mountain at Grand Teton National Park

MOOSE, Wyo. — A woman hiking a steep mountain at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming fell and died on Friday.

Early Friday morning, Joy Cho was hiking and she fell off the west side of Teewinot Mountain, which is part of the Teton Range, according to a news release from the National Park Service obtained by CNN.

Cho died at the scene, according to The Associated Press. Her body was flown from the area to the coroner’s office, the news release said.

“Her seven hiking companions were flown to the Jenny Lake Search and Rescue Cache at Lupine Meadows and transported back to their vehicles at the trailhead,” the release read, according to CNN.

It is not clear how old Cho was or what caused her to fall, the AP reported. Cho was visiting the national park from Simi Valley, California.

Teenwinot is about 12,325 feet high, the park service said, CNN reported.